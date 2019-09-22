Patriots' Julian Edelman Ruled Out vs. Jets with Chest Injury Amid Rout

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman suffered a chest injury that forced him to leave Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and he will not return.

The Patriots ruled him out after initially listing him as questionable to return. Edelman had seven catches, 62 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

Edelman has been a reliable player when on the field, averaging 6.4 catches and 69.8 yards per game over the past six years.

He has been even more impressive in the playoffs during this stretch, averaging 78.4 yards per game while helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls. He totaled 10 catches for 141 yards in last year's Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams, leading to his first MVP award.

So far in 2019, he remains an impact player and had 10 catches for 134 yards entering Sunday's game.



The problem has been his inability to stay on the field.

Since joining the NFL in 2009, Edelman has completed a full 16-game season only twice. He missed all of 2017 because of a torn ACL and then earned a four-game suspension at the start of 2018 for use of performance-enhancing drugs.

A thumb injury also caused him to miss part of training camp in 2019.

The Patriots fortunately have another quality pass-catchers on the roster in Josh Gordon, who could be in for big numbers without Edelman. Phillip Dorsett could also get a nice boost in playing time, while James White should see extra targets near the line of scrimmage when he returns to the team.

White was out on Sunday with his wife expected to give birth, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.