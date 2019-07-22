Wizards Owner: John Wall 'Probably Won't Play Next Season' After Achilles Injury

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Don’t expect Washington Wizards point guard John Wall to take the floor during the 2019-20 season.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis admitted Wall, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles and hasn't played since a Dec. 26 loss to the Detroit Pistons, "probably won't play next season," per Michael Lee of The Athletic.

The extended timeline is certainly worrisome for Wizards fans, considering Wall will turn 29 years old in September and relies on his quickness and athleticism to burst past defenders in the open court and score in transition. It is difficult to imagine his first step being as explosive once he does return given his age and the severity of the injury.

He underwent surgery on his Achilles in December and needed additional surgery in February after he ruptured the tendon by slipping and falling in his home.

At this point, Wall's massive contract is a liability for the Wizards and their ability to realistically contend in the Eastern Conference. Assuming he opts into his $46.9 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign, the Kentucky product is not scheduled for free agency until the summer of 2023. He's on a four-year deal worth more than $171 million.

Even without factoring in health, that is a significant amount of money for a player who has never led his team past the second round of the playoffs.

Wall is a five-time All-Star and was once considered one of the best point guards in the league. But it appears Washington will need to rely on Bradley Beal and play without its cap-eating point guard in 2019-20 as it looks to re-establish itself as a contender.