John Wall Tears Achilles After Slipping and Falling at Home, Will Miss a Year

Washington Wizards star John Wall has suffered a ruptured Achilles and will undergo surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Wall already had season-ending surgery on his left heel to repair a nagging Achilles injury. According to the Wizards, the five-time All-Star slipped and fell at his home recently, which led to the rupture. He's expected to be out for a year in order to recover.

