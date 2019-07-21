Matt Harvey Released by Angels; Made 12 Starts After Signing $11M Contract

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Matt Harvey's time with the Los Angeles Angels is over after 12 starts.

On Sunday, the Angels announced they requested unconditional release waivers for the right-handed starter with the intention of granting him a full release. Harvey signed a one-year deal worth $11 million with Los Angeles prior to the 2019 campaign but failed to live up to expectations.

He posted a 7.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 59.2 innings during those 12 starts and didn't look like the All-Star with a bright future he once was on the New York Mets.

This comes after Jake Russell of the Washington Post reported the Angels designated Harvey for assignment Friday after he allowed six runs in six innings against the Houston Astros during Thursday's contest.

Harvey's release is just the latest development in his on-field downfall. He was once widely considered one of the best pitchers in baseball during the early portion of his career on the Mets and was a 2013 All-Star who finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in his first three years.

He was also the 2015 National League Comeback Player of the Year and helped lead New York to the World Series after he missed the 2014 campaign because of Tommy John surgery.

Since then, the Mets shut him down in 2016 to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he posted a 6.70 ERA in 2017. Harvey made eight appearances for the Mets last season with a 7.00 ERA before they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in May.

Los Angeles may have been encouraged by his 4.50 ERA in 24 starts for Cincinnati, but he was unable to replicate that level of production this year.