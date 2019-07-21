Yankees' Luke Voit Thought He Had a Broken Jaw When Hit by Chad Bettis' Pitch

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

New York Yankees' Luke Voit reacts after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, July 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was hit in the face by a pitch from Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis on Saturday, and he thought the impact had broken his jaw.

"I thought broken jaw. My teeth were going to be all scattered everywhere," Voit said Sunday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I grabbed my face. So I was like, 'Uh-oh.' ... But then, it wasn't as bad as I thought. Just a scary thing."

Instead, Voit woke up Sunday with a sore jaw and a cut on his chin, but only slight swelling after icing the area and no concussion. He was back in the lineup Sunday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Cop New Merch from the Exclusive Mariano x B/R World Tour Collab

B/R Shop

Related

    Gardner Scratched from Yankees Lineup with Sore Knee

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Gardner Scratched from Yankees Lineup with Sore Knee

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Stanton Yet to Resume Baseball Activities

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Stanton Yet to Resume Baseball Activities

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Mussina: Blank Cap for HOF Was My Only Choice

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Mike Mussina: Blank Cap for HOF Was My Only Choice

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Players, Umps Heated Over Robots in MLB 🤖

    B/R talked with MLB stars on one of the most significant potential changes in baseball. Not everyone is on board ➡️

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Players, Umps Heated Over Robots in MLB 🤖

    B/R talked with MLB stars on one of the most significant potential changes in baseball. Not everyone is on board ➡️

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report