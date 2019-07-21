Yankees' Luke Voit Thought He Had a Broken Jaw When Hit by Chad Bettis' Pitch

Yankees' Luke Voit Thought He Had a Broken Jaw When Hit by Chad Bettis' PitchJuly 21, 2019
New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was hit in the face by a pitch from Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis on Saturday, and he thought the impact had broken his jaw.
"I thought broken jaw. My teeth were going to be all scattered everywhere," Voit said Sunday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I grabbed my face. So I was like, 'Uh-oh.' ... But then, it wasn't as bad as I thought. Just a scary thing."
Instead, Voit woke up Sunday with a sore jaw and a cut on his chin, but only slight swelling after icing the area and no concussion. He was back in the lineup Sunday.
A scary moment in the bottom of the fourth, but take a deep breath Yankees fans. The Yankees have announced that Luke Voit was removed from today’s game for precautionary reasons and underwent concussion protocol testing. Those test results came back clear. https://t.co/s92l7K6Y7z
