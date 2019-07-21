Yankees' Luke Voit Thought He Had a Broken Jaw When Hit by Chad Bettis' Pitch

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was hit in the face by a pitch from Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis on Saturday, and he thought the impact had broken his jaw.

"I thought broken jaw. My teeth were going to be all scattered everywhere," Voit said Sunday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I grabbed my face. So I was like, 'Uh-oh.' ... But then, it wasn't as bad as I thought. Just a scary thing."

Instead, Voit woke up Sunday with a sore jaw and a cut on his chin, but only slight swelling after icing the area and no concussion. He was back in the lineup Sunday.

