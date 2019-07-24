Video: Paul George Says He Was 'Destined' to Play with Kawhi Leonard on Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George told reporters that he and new teammate Kawhi Leonard were "destined" to join forces:

George and Leonard took part in an introductory press conference on Wednesday.

The two forwards have made a combined nine All-Star games, eight All-NBA teams and nine All-Defensive teams. They join a team that returns most of the key pieces from a 48-34 squad that pushed the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the 2018-19 playoffs.

News of the two teaming up and significantly altering the league's competitive landscape shocked many, with ESPN.com compiling many players' reactions of surprise.

Seeing Leonard go to L.A. wasn't much of a surprise given that the team has been connected to Leonard for some time. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder's trade of George was stunning, especially since he signed a four-year deal to stay in OKC before the 2018-19 season.

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic provided the scoop on how everything went down, however, writing:

"But on July 3, the Clippers received word that George wanted out of Oklahoma City and Leonard had been recruiting George to ask for a trade to team up with him and the Clippers. There are conflicting accounts on Leonard's involvement in recruiting George. For the record, it should be stated that a source told Charania that it is "not accurate" that Leonard recruited George to demand a trade and come to the Clippers.

"George sensed this was a special opportunity to head back home to Southern California, collaborate with one of the game's best players in Leonard, contend for championships and join a like-minded organization in the Clippers. His endorsement was crucial—and, after talking with Leonard, he was on board."

The George-Leonard combination has vaulted the Clips to the top of the championship odds ledger at 7-2, per Vegas Insider.