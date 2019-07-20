James Harden 'Good' with Chris Paul After Trade, Denies Rumors of Tension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 20, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, talks with teammate Chris Paul as they walk off the court during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Rockets won 130-105. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

If a rift existed between James Harden and Chris Paul during their two seasons as teammates with the Houston Rockets, it comes as news to the former NBA MVP. 

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Harden said he is "good" with Paul and any report that suggested otherwise "wasn't true."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

