James Harden 'Good' with Chris Paul After Trade, Denies Rumors of Tension

James Harden 'Good' with Chris Paul After Trade, Denies Rumors of TensionJuly 20, 2019
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
If a rift existed between James Harden and Chris Paul during their two seasons as teammates with the Houston Rockets, it comes as news to the former NBA MVP.
Speaking to reporters Saturday, Harden said he is "good" with Paul and any report that suggested otherwise "wasn't true."
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
Harden said he is “good” with Chris Paul. “Obviously as teammates, as competitors, we argued on the court. ... The negative media stuff, it wasn’t true. ... Me and Chris had constant communication.” #Rockets #Thunder #NBA https://t.co/UvkyRpKFbt
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
