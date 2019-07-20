James Harden 'Good' with Chris Paul After Trade, Denies Rumors of Tension

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

If a rift existed between James Harden and Chris Paul during their two seasons as teammates with the Houston Rockets, it comes as news to the former NBA MVP.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Harden said he is "good" with Paul and any report that suggested otherwise "wasn't true."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.