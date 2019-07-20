Report: Brian Wright to Be Promoted to Spurs GM; R.C. Buford Getting New Role

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Longtime San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford is reportedly set to move into a new role within the organization. Assistant GM Brian Wright will be promoted to fill the void.

Jabari Young of The Athletic reported the update Friday but did not provide a timetable for the reshaping of the front office.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.