Report: Brian Wright to Be Promoted to Spurs GM; R.C. Buford Getting New Role

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2019

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 10: Head Coach Gregg Popovich and General Manager R.C. Buford of the San Antonio Spurs talk during practice as part of the NBA Global Games on October 10, 2014 at the Darussafaka Practice Facility in Istanbul, Turkey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Longtime San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford is reportedly set to move into a new role within the organization. Assistant GM Brian Wright will be promoted to fill the void.

Jabari Young of The Athletic reported the update Friday but did not provide a timetable for the reshaping of the front office.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

