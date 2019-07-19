Yankees Trade Rumors: Trevor Bauer, Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray Interest NYY

David Dermer/Associated Press

With less than two weeks remaining before the July 31 trade deadline, the New York Yankees are scouring the market for pitching help.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Yankees would like to add one starter and one or two relievers. Their targets on the starters market include Trevor Bauer, Noah Syndergaard and Robbie Ray, with Madison Bumgarner and Marcus Stroman also "of interest."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.