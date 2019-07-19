Phillies Rumors: Former Rangers SP Drew Smyly Agrees to Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 9: Drew Smyly #33 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 9, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 30-year-old began the year with the Texas Rangers but was designated for assignment at the end of June. He then signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers but elected for free agency a few weeks later, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

