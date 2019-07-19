Phillies Rumors: Former Rangers SP Drew Smyly Agrees to Contract

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 30-year-old began the year with the Texas Rangers but was designated for assignment at the end of June. He then signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers but elected for free agency a few weeks later, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

