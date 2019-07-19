Pelicans' JJ Redick Created Burner Twitter Account to Follow NBA Free Agency

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A Woj Bomb's wrath spares no one.

That includes the New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick, whose 10-month social media absence ended in June when he created a burner Twitter account to follow the NBA's greatest news breakers.

"I have something to admit," Redick said on his podcast (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score).

"June 29, I was talking with my buddy Adam Glessner, who works for the Spurs—we go back to my second year in the NBA when he worked for the Magic—and he was like, 'Yo, how are you going to get notifications? Like, how are you going to be up to date on free agency?' So, I was like, 'I think I should just create a burner account.'

"So, I used some random Gmail account that I don't really use, that I think I used to have a Spotify account. I can't remember why I used it, but anyways, used a Gmail account and set up just an egg (avatar) and I followed five people...(Adrian Wojnarowski), Chris Haynes, Ramona (Shelburne), Shams (Charania)—the news breakers."

NBA news and rumors seemingly dropped every 10 minutes during a dramatic offseason that featured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George heading to the Los Angeles Clippers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joining forces on the Brooklyn Nets and Anthony Davis landing with the Los Angeles Lakers via trade.

Fans were out of the loop if they weren't routinely scrolling Twitter and finding the latest information from the game's top reporters, including ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the long-awaited story on Leonard's free-agency destination and his tag team effort with George.

Redick is back off social media, though, saying that his burner account has been deactivated with the free-agency period winding down.