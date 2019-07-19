NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Chris Paul's Thunder Future, Bradley Beal, More

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The spiciest offseason in NBA history still has some ingredients left in the pot. While discussions surrounding Chris Paul and Bradley Beal seem to have settled, their names are still bubbling alongside the Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn.

After originally suggesting that the Miami Heat might be interested in Paul following their inability to acquire Russell Westbrook, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski now reports that negotiations have stalled:

Chris Paul

Despite the 34-year-old Paul's bloated contract (he's owed more than $124 million over the next three seasons), his flashy play and attitude felt like it could be the perfect accompaniment to Jimmy Butler in South Beach. But given the prospect of having to pay $44 million to a 37-year-old CP3, it's clear why teams don't want to give the Oklahoma City Thunder assets for him.

In saying that they are prepared to start the season with Paul, the Thunder may be posturing for better leverage in negotiations. However, it seems unlikely that the Point God will be moved this summer.

Bradley Beal

Similarly, the Miami Heat seem interested in acquiring Bradley Beal. Less similarly, those discussions may remain parked by Beal's Washington Wizards.

Although Miami insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Heat are likely to re-engage with the Wizards if Beal doesn't sign his extension, Washington has remained publicly unmoving. And understandably so, as Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season while logging the most minutes of his career.

Washington's interim president of basketball operations, Tommy Sheppard, told The Athletic's Ben Standig that trading Beal has "never crossed our mind; Bradley is somebody we're building around." Set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, the Heat may be able to convince the Wizards to give up Beal if he passes on his July 26 extension and the package is appealing enough.

Kris Dunn

After acquiring Tomas Satoransky and Coby White this offseason and re-signing Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison, the Chicago Bulls are going into the 2019-20 season with five point guards. Of those, Kris Dunn seems most likely to be moved this offseason.

As originally reported by K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Chicago's roster moves suggest a cloudy future for Dunn in the Windy City. The 25-year-old point guard has flashed in moments and is still on an attractive, team-friendly rookie contract. But at 6'4" and boasting just a 32.3 career three-point percentage, both Satoransky (6'7", 40 percent from three on his career) and White (6'5", 35.3 percent from three at UNC) seem like better complements to the undersized, streaky Zach LaVine.

It's unclear which teams are interested in Dunn, but as a young, defensive-minded point guard with a team-friendly contract, he should have suitors by summer's end.