Video: Yankees' Aaron Boone Goes on NSFW Rant over Umpire's Strike Zone

An eventful series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays received an additional dose of drama when home plate umpire Brennan Miller tossed Bronx Bombers manager Aaron Boone for arguing balls and strikes Thursday:

Miller got a questionable look from Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the first inning after right-hander Domingo German didn't get an early strike call, but tensions boiled over when outfielder Brett Gardner went down on a called strike three on a pitch that appeared to be outside the zone one frame later.

After leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu fell into an 0-2 hole following the Gardner punchout, Miller tossed Boone for his continued jawing over the strike zone.

Jimmy O'Brien (also known as Jomboy) of the Talkin' Yanks podcast transcribed the rant (warning: quotes contain profanity).

"My guys are f--king savages in that f--king box, right?" Boone said. "And you're having a piece-of-s--t start to this game. I feel bad for ya', but f--king get better. That guy is a good pitcher, but our guys are f--king savages in that box. Our guys are savages in that f--king box. Tighten it up right now. Tighten this s--t up."

The Yankees vs. Rays series has been eventful just three games in.

Travis d'Arnaud hit three home runs—including the game-winner with two strikes and two outs in the top of the ninth—to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-4 victory in Game 1.

Game 2 saw benches and bullpens clear after southpaw pitcher CC Sabathia and Rays outfielder Avisail Garcia got into a shouting match, and that matchup ended with the Yanks scoring six in the bottom of the eighth to win 8-3.

New York entered its Thursday doubleheader with Tampa Bay seven games ahead of the Rays for the American League East lead.

