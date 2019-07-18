Rangers' Mike Minor Sick of Trade Rumors: 'Like I Signed so They Could Trade Me'

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor is not interested in the trade rumors swirling around him prior to the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

"I feel like ever since I signed it's been a topic," Minor said Thursday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson. "It's almost like I signed just so they could trade me."

The 31-year-old southpaw signed a three-year, $28 million contract as a free agent ahead of the 2018 season.

Minor added that the idea of the Rangers becoming sellers at the deadline "does piss us off":

"He and his teammates don’t like the idea of the Rangers, who entered Wednesday five games above .500 and third in the race for the second wild card, suddenly becoming sellers at the July 31 trade deadline.

They believe they are a playoff team and want general manager Jon Daniels to add pieces at the deadline rather than part with the Rangers’ best players.

"'We’ve been playing well all season,' Minor said. 'Anytime that we lose a couple games, they’re supposedly ready to deal guys when we have 2 1/2 months left in the season.'"

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday that Minor is "an increasingly likely trade candidate," which was preceded by Rangers president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels commenting directly on the matter back on July 12:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.