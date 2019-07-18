Dodgers' Max Muncy Rips Hector Neris After He Yelled 'F--k You' at Dugout

Dodgers' Max Muncy Rips Hector Neris After He Yelled 'F--k You' at DugoutJuly 18, 2019
The Los Angeles Dodgers' rivalry with Hector Neris reared a head once more, as the Philadelphia Phillies closer reportedly said "f--k you" and stared into the Dodgers dugout after recording a save following Thursday's 7-6 victory.
"He's blown about eight saves against us over the last two years," Dodgers infielder Max Muncy told reporters. "I guess he was finally excited he got one."
Neris gave up a solo home run to Alex Verdugo but was able to complete his 18th save of the season. The series has been a controversial one for the embattled closer, as he was suspended three games for throwing near David Freese's head during Monday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers. Neris had given up a three-run shot to Matt Beaty in the previous at-bat before throwing at Freese and getting ejected. He's appealing the suspension and allowed to play until a decision is made.
"It was nothing crazy," Neris told reporters. "I just wanted to throw inside. I couldn't feel the ball, and I hit him. I didn't hit him on purpose. I want to throw as hard as I can inside."
Neris admitted he allowed "the emotion of the series" to come out following Thursday's win.
"The emotion of the series, you know, it's a great win for my team and just I let my emotion get out," Neris told reporters. "That's all I have to say about that."
The Dodgers and Phillies do not play again this season but could meet in the playoffs if Philadelphia makes a run in the second half. The Dodgers are currently running away with the NL West, while Philly battles in the wild-card race.
