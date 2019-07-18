Dodgers' Max Muncy Rips Hector Neris After He Yelled 'F--k You' at Dugout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates after Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner flied out to end a baseball game, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 7-6. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers' rivalry with Hector Neris reared a head once more, as the Philadelphia Phillies closer reportedly said "f--k you" and stared into the Dodgers dugout after recording a save following Thursday's 7-6 victory. 

"He's blown about eight saves against us over the last two years," Dodgers infielder Max Muncy told reporters. "I guess he was finally excited he got one."

Neris gave up a solo home run to Alex Verdugo but was able to complete his 18th save of the season. The series has been a controversial one for the embattled closer, as he was suspended three games for throwing near David Freese's head during Monday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers. Neris had given up a three-run shot to Matt Beaty in the previous at-bat before throwing at Freese and getting ejected. He's appealing the suspension and allowed to play until a decision is made.

"It was nothing crazy," Neris told reporters. "I just wanted to throw inside. I couldn't feel the ball, and I hit him. I didn't hit him on purpose. I want to throw as hard as I can inside."

Neris admitted he allowed "the emotion of the series" to come out following Thursday's win.

"The emotion of the series, you know, it's a great win for my team and just I let my emotion get out," Neris told reporters. "That's all I have to say about that."

The Dodgers and Phillies do not play again this season but could meet in the playoffs if Philadelphia makes a run in the second half. The Dodgers are currently running away with the NL West, while Philly battles in the wild-card race. 

Related

    Price Says Eckersley Feud Is 'Trash' After Remarks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Price Says Eckersley Feud Is 'Trash' After Remarks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Mariano Rivera Is Two Hall of Famers in One

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Mariano Rivera Is Two Hall of Famers in One

    Sam Miller
    via ESPN.com

    Exclusive Mariano x B/R Collab

    Cop the Mariano Rivera x B/R World Tour collaboration ahead of his HOF weekend 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Exclusive Mariano x B/R Collab

    Cop the Mariano Rivera x B/R World Tour collaboration ahead of his HOF weekend 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    3 Prospect Call-Ups Who Can Swing Pennant Races

    MLB logo
    MLB

    3 Prospect Call-Ups Who Can Swing Pennant Races

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer