NBA Trade Rumors: Heat's Enthusiasm for Chris Paul 'Far Below' Russell Westbrook

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat's Enthusiasm for Chris Paul 'Far Below' Russell WestbrookJuly 18, 2019
If Chris Paul is hoping to play basketball for the Miami Heat, it doesn't appear he'll be doing so anytime soon.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder had shut down trade talks regarding Paul and were expected to start the season with the veteran point guard.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald followed that report by noting that the Heat had far more interest in Russell Westbrook—who was ultimately traded to the Houston Rockets—when he was on the market than they do in Paul:
As we've reported, Heat was willing to consider taking on three years, 124 M of Paul only if OKC acquiesced to multiple Heat requests, including return of 2021, 2023 draft picks https://t.co/AmHZAYWWre
... Heat knew deal made no sense for them otherwise because it would have restricted 2021 flexibility. Level of enthusiasm for Paul inside the Heat has been far below level of enthusiasm for Westbrook before Westbrook was traded
