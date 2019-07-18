NBA Trade Rumors: Heat's Enthusiasm for Chris Paul 'Far Below' Russell Westbrook

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul celebrates with his bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

If Chris Paul is hoping to play basketball for the Miami Heat, it doesn't appear he'll be doing so anytime soon.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder had shut down trade talks regarding Paul and were expected to start the season with the veteran point guard.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald followed that report by noting that the Heat had far more interest in Russell Westbrook—who was ultimately traded to the Houston Rockets—when he was on the market than they do in Paul:

               

