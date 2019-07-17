Blazers' Damian Lillard Says Series-Winner vs. Thunder Was 'For Seattle'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers waves goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder after hitting a last second 37 foot game winner to end Game Five of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 23, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 118-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Damian Lillard's buzzer-beating three-pointer in Game 5 of the Portland Trail Blazers' first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder was apparently for more than just his team and city.

"What can I say? That was for Seattle," Lillard said during an appearance on Sports Business Radio.

The Thunder used to play in Seattle as the SuperSonics but moved to Oklahoma City prior to the 2008-09 campaign.

            

