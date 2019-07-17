Blazers' Damian Lillard Says Series-Winner vs. Thunder Was 'For Seattle'

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Damian Lillard's buzzer-beating three-pointer in Game 5 of the Portland Trail Blazers' first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder was apparently for more than just his team and city.

"What can I say? That was for Seattle," Lillard said during an appearance on Sports Business Radio.

The Thunder used to play in Seattle as the SuperSonics but moved to Oklahoma City prior to the 2008-09 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.