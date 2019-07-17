4-Star QB Drake Maye Commits to Alabama over Clemson, Georgia, More

Photo Credit: Don Callahan, 247Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide may have found their quarterback of the future.

Drake Maye, a highly regarded recruit in the 2021 class, announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide on his Twitter page Wednesday:

Maye checks in at 6'4" and 200 pounds and is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 107 overall player, No. 7 pro-style quarterback and No. 7 prospect from the state of North Carolina in his class.

Clemson, Georgia, Louisville and Maryland were also included among the interested schools.

Maye told Hank South of 247Sports' BamaOnLine why he chose Alabama:

"It's the winning mentality. I went down there in the spring and then for camp in the summer. I loved it. I sat down with Coach (Nick) Saban, just talked about the winning mentality, it's all about winning down there. To have Coach Saban say in the 2021 class that I was a big target, it meant a lot to me. I just felt like why not Bama, right? It's the best place in the country."

Maye's size stands out, and considering his brothers are taller than 6'7", Charles Power of 247Sports suggested he could continue growing before reaching the collegiate level.

One of those brothers is Luke Maye (6'8"), who thrived during four seasons as a basketball player with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He won a national title and was a two-time All-ACC selection. Their father played football for the Tar Heels.

The younger Maye said "it was definitely hard" not choosing North Carolina given his family's legacy, per South.

The Tar Heels' loss is Alabama's gain, as it lands a quarterback who has impressed in a quick-passing role with the ability to spread the ball around to a number of receivers.

While Power suggested he still needs to improve his ability to avoid pressure and connect on longer downfield throws, Maye has time to develop before he suits up for the Crimson Tide. He can also focus all his attention on making strides on the field considering he no longer has to worry about a college decision after committing early in the process.