Video: Padres' Manny Machado Rips MLB Network Analysts in Instagram Rant

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado didn't hold back when discussing MLB Network commentators Dan Plesac and Eric Byrnes on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

As Chris Bumbaca of USA Today noted, Machado took issue with the commentators' decision to defend Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marinsick after he was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The pitch from Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez appeared to be retaliatory after Marisnick collided with Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy during a game on July 7. Lucroy suffered a broken nose and was hospitalized by the violent collision.

Machado pointed to the differences between how Plesac and Byrnes talked about Marisnick compared to how he believed they would talk about him and suggested racism was at play (warning: NSFW):

"It is what it is. We just get crushed all the time. We get crushed. Talking about they threw at his head. How 'bout when I got thrown at my head? Nobody was backing me up. They were saying I deserved it. I deserved to get thrown at my head. God forbid someone else gets thrown [at].

[...]

"F--kin' Plesac, this guy. Plesac and Byrnes, the two biggest tools out there. They don't know what they're talking about. ... They got to protect their people. Machado? Forget about Machado. 'Machado,' that's the keyword. 'Machado.' Latino."

Machado also said he thinks he would have been suspended 20 games instead of the two-game punishment Marisnick received.

Bumbaca provided further context to the situation, noting Byrnes called Machado an "absolute embarrassment" in a since-deleted tweet from last year.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced Ramirez was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing at Marisnick, per Yahoo Sports MLB.

Machado was suspended one game in June for making contact with an umpire arguing balls and strikes, and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a hyperbolic statement suggesting the suspension should have been longer.