Padres' Manny Machado Suspended 1 Game for Arguing and Contacting Umpire

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres will reportedly be without third baseman Manny Machado for one game unless he wins his appeal.

Yahoo Sports MLB shared the league's announcement revealing Machado was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount "for aggressively arguing and making contact with umpire Bill Welke" during Saturday's loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The suspension would have occurred during Monday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers, but Machado will appeal the ruling.

Machado's ejection was one of three for the Padres during the contest.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) noted the four-time All-Star was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike, while manager Andy Green and pitcher Matt Strahm were ejected in the sixth inning.

Green was ejected after arguing with Welke on the field, but Strahm was tossed while he was in the dugout. The AP report said he was cheering on relief pitcher Phil Maton at the time of the ejection.

Yet it was Machado's ejection that made the most waves seeing how he threw his helmet and continued yelling at the umpire after he was kicked out.

"This is just my personal opinion, but I just felt like our pitchers were making some of those pitches and weren't getting calls on it," Machado said, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "... I just felt like it was unfair, and it changed the momentum of the game and the momentum of the at-bat. I just had to let him know what it was."

Machado was one of the offseason's biggest free-agent additions, but he has been inconsistent at the start of his Padres tenure. He is slashing .261/.343/.448 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI for the fourth-place club that finds itself 13 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.