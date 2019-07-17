Rangers Trade Rumors: Mike Minor Drawing Interest from Phillies and Brewers

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor could be among those dealt before the July 31 trade deadline.

"The Phillies and Brewers are among the teams showing interest in Minor, who has widespread appeal to Deadline buyers because he's under contract through 2020," Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported.

The left-hander has posted a 2.73 ERA with a 8-4 record so far this season, good enough to earn the first All-Star selection of his career.

The 31-year-old missed two full seasons due to Tommy John surgery but appears to be back on the right track in 2019. He entered Wednesday second in the American League in ERA and is one of only two pitchers with multiple complete games on the season.

While he has had a couple of disappointing starts in July, Minor had a 1.70 ERA in five June starts.

His production has helped the Rangers remain in the playoff hunt at 50-45, but three straight losses could force the team to become sellers by the deadline.

This is good news for the rest of the league searching for starting pitching, because Minor could be the best option available considering he is under team control for the 2020 season as well as the rest of this one.

Both the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are on the outside looking in at the postseason but are close enough to make the playoffs with some improvements at the deadline.

Starting pitching depth is a problem for both teams, with the Brewers having few reliable options behind Zach Davies and Brandon Woodruff, and the Phillies having question marks behind Aaron Nola in the rotation.

Adding a reliable frontline starter like Minor could be a difference-maker to get either team in the playoffs and do damage once they get there.