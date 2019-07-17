Knicks News: Reggie Bullock Underwent Surgery for Herniated Disc Back Injury

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced that guard/forward Reggie Bullock had successful surgery for a herniated disc on Wednesday.

"Reggie Bullock underwent successful surgery today at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a cervical disc herniation," the Knicks' public relations team tweeted. "The team will plan to provide an update on his rehab and progress around the start of training camp."

The Knicks and the free-agent wing agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract this offseason, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the two sides were working on a new deal after the team began "re-evaluating Bullock's fitness to play a full season in 2019-20."



Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Bullock signed for two years (with a team option for the second year) at less than the $4.8 million room exception.

The 28-year-old averaged 11.3 points on 41.2 percent shooting for the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

At his best, Bullock is a deadly three-point shooter, evidenced by when he knocked down 44.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during the 2017-18 campaign.

On the other end, Bullock finished just 95th among 108 qualified shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus last season, per ESPN.com.

Despite that fact, the Knicks brought in Bullock with hopes that he'd recapture his 2017-18 form and light it up from deep off the bench. While it's unlikely that Bullock will play a full season at this point, the wing should eventually carve out a role in the rotation given his outside-shooting proficiency.