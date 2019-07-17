Yankees Rumors: Aroldis Chapman '1 Million Percent' Will Opt out of Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman winds up during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Despite seeing Craig Kimbrel struggle to find a long-term deal amid a tepid market, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is reportedly preparing to opt out of the final two years of his contract.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Chapman is "one million percent" planning to hit free agency rather than playing out the final two years and $30 million of his contract.

Chapman, 31, remains one of the best closers in baseball. He's recorded 25 saves in 29 opportunities while posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, striking out 53 batters in 36.2 innings.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

