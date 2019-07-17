Yankees Rumors: Aroldis Chapman '1 Million Percent' Will Opt out of Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Despite seeing Craig Kimbrel struggle to find a long-term deal amid a tepid market, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is reportedly preparing to opt out of the final two years of his contract.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Chapman is "one million percent" planning to hit free agency rather than playing out the final two years and $30 million of his contract.

Chapman, 31, remains one of the best closers in baseball. He's recorded 25 saves in 29 opportunities while posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, striking out 53 batters in 36.2 innings.

