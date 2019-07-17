Way-Too-Early 2019-20 MVP Rankings: Who's Coming for Giannis' Throne?

1 of 6

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Hobbled and looking a little hefty, Joel Embiid didn't exactly flash top form in the 2019 playoffs. In fact, compared to his regular-season efforts, both of his career playoff trips featured downticks in both shooting efficiency and usage. This is why Embiid's top priority in 2019-20 must be improved fitness.

That might cost him.

Due to slippage from the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers will be even greater threats to reach the Finals next year. With so much at stake, they should proceed with extreme caution when it comes to Embiid. That should mean giving him several nights of rest throughout the season.

There's no doubting the talent. Last year, Embiid finished seventh in MVP voting, sixth in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus and third in Jacob Goldstein's Player Impact Plus-Minus. It's just that the smartest course for all parties involved seems to be limiting him to around 60 games. Bill Walton is the only MVP ever to play fewer than 71 games in an 82-game season.

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook tends to hoard stats. Although the Houston Rockets' new addition likely won't average a triple-double now that he's free of the Oklahoma City Thunder's teamwide complicity in that effort, he's still going to chip away at James Harden's numbers.

Harden has finished either first or second in MVP voting in four of the last five years, and he's never come in worse than ninth since he joined the Rockets. He'll be in the MVP mix yet again this season, but if his 36.1 points per game and 61.6 true shooting percentage weren't enough to get the job done last year, his odds have to be worse with Westbrook involved in this go-round.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard logged only 60 games with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 regular season as part of a conservative load-management structure. Come playoff time, he was still limping around—albeit dominantly.

Dominant limping is a paradox, but we all saw it happen.

The Clippers are bound to follow suit when it comes to his health this season. So, like Embiid, Leonard is unlikely to reach the unofficial games-played threshold upon which voters have historically fixated.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

With Mike Conley now in place to share the playmaking load, Bojan Bogdanovic offering more shooting in the first unit and a defense that seems incapable of finishing worse than fifth, the conditions for a Mitchell leap are all in place.

Heading into his age-23 season, Mitchell will need only modest statistical improvement on last year's averages of 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds to post a 25-5-5 stat line. A slightly larger step forward (which is within the realm of possibility) could get him to 27-6-6. If he does that for a 55-win team that finishes among the top three in the Western Conference, he'll be in the MVP conversation.