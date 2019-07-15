Warriors' Bob Myers Talks Kevin Durant's Exit, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers spoke with the media Monday, ranging in topics from the sign-and-trade that brought D'Angelo Russell to the Bay Area to the injury status on Klay Thompson and the loss of Kevin Durant this offseason.

On Russell, Myers noted he acquired Russell with the intention of keeping him despite rumors Russell could be flipped as a trade asset during the season:

He also told reporters that he was planning on visiting Thompson in Los Angeles as the sharpshooter recovers from ACL surgery, per Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle.

And finally, he noted that he was sad to see Durant leave the organization this summer:

Myers noted that the breakup was amicable but was difficult nonetheless.

"To be honest, I was kinda sad," he said. "Because I like [Durant]. The other thing is, I love basketball. And so, just to watch him play was a treat for me. Just to watch him practice. To watch him work out... I'll miss that. I will, just as a basketball fan, because guys like him don't come along too often. His skill set, his ability, is so unique."

In the mad scramble of this summer's offseason, the Warriors have become something of a forgotten team. While everyone has focused on the two Los Angeles teams loading up, Russell Westbrook joining James Harden in Houston and the large number of teams that appear to have a legitimate title chance this year, the Warriors have taken a back seat.

Part of that is because of Thompson's injury and the uncertainty over both when he'll return and how he'll fare coming off such a serious injury. There's little doubt that the Warriors would be one of the favorites for the title this year if Thompson was starting the season healthy.

But Russell's fit is the other major question. A backcourt of Russell and Curry should work on the offensive end given the ability of both players to function off the ball if needed. In particular, Curry should have little issue playing off the ball more regularly, allowing him to run around screens and get open looks as a spot-up shooter.

The Warriors added Durant's isolation ability into their free-flowing offense. Steve Kerr will find a way to incorporate Russell's proficiency in the pick-and-roll as well.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

It's the defensive end that will be the bigger issue. The Warriors have been an excellent defensive team during their run to three titles and five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, in part because they could hide Curry against weaker offensive players in the postseason while Thompson handled the dangerous backcourt threats. But Russell is a weak defender as well, meaning opposing guards won't receive much resistance.

And even when Thompson returns, will the Warriors start all three of Curry, Russell and Thompson? It's hard to imagine any of those players coming off the bench, but the defensive issues in that backcourt will still persist with all three in the starting lineup.

Add it all up, and it isn't hard to see why Russell is a player who could get shopped before this year's trade deadline. That doesn't mean the addition of Russell was a bad move, however.

"I don't know what the fit's going to be like, but they got something back that has value that they can trade down the line," a general manager told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Losing Durant may have been sad for Myers and the Warriors, but losing him without getting anything back would have been devastating.