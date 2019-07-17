Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Superstar Pairings Post-Free Agency

10 of 10

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Do you know who had the most real plus-minus wins last year?

It wasn't James Harden (18.54), Russell Westbrook (9.76) or Giannis Antetokounmpo (15.22). It wasn't even Kawhi Leonard (8.32).

According to ESPN, it was Paul George with 19.86.

Granted, that's just one imperfect way to measure value, but you can make a legitimate argument that George was the best regular-season player in the NBA last year. And Leonard, winner of the Finals MVP for the Toronto Raptors, was the best postseason player.

That's a couple of pretty big additions to a Los Angeles Clippers team that won 48 games in 2018-19.

Leonard and George are both two-way players. They might even be two of the three best two-way players in the world right now (with Antetokounmpo as the third).

Putting them together on defense might be the biggest nightmare for opponents, as the wing has become the most important position in today's NBA. Having two guys who can guard the other team's best player is a treat.

Both are long and can cut off passing lanes. Both can defend in the post. Both can stop penetration. When the game is on the line, they'll make it hard to even get a shot off, much less put it in the hole.

Also, both can score, even in crunch-time situations. Leonard finished fourth in clutch points last year, and Leonard sat at No. 5.

Because of their dynamic duo, the Clippers will be a hard team to stop and an even harder one to score against. They might even win the title.

All stats, unless otherwise indicated, courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.