Nets Rumors: Ex-Cav David Nwaba, Brooklyn Agree to 2-Year Contract

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and guard David Nwaba reportedly agreed to a two-year contract Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news as Brooklyn attempts to fill out its rotation for next season.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported Nwaba's contract includes a team option for the second year. "Nwaba also had interest from the Pacers, Kings, Rockets and Suns," Scotto added.

Nwaba, 26, averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

