Rockets Rumors: 2013 No. 1 Pick Anthony Bennett Agrees to Training Camp Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The top overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft has at least one more chance.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday evening that Anthony Bennett and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal. The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen added the Bennett has been invited to the Rockets' training camp.

This is not where the Cleveland Cavaliers saw Bennett's career being come 2019 when the franchise took him first overall out of UNLV. The 26-year-old spent just one season in Cleveland, 2013-14, and appeared in 52 games but started none.

In Aug. 2014, Bennett was part of the trade package to the Minnesota Timberwolves that netted the Cavaliers Kevin Love in light of LeBron James' return to Cleveland.

Like the season before, Bennett lasted one year in Minnesota. He then spent 2015-16 with the Toronto Raptors and 2016-17 with the Brooklyn Nets. Over those four seasons, the 6'8", 245-pound forward averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 151 games (four starts).

Last season, Bennett played for the Los Angeles Clippers' G League affiliate Aqua Caliente. In 25 games, he averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His best performance came Nov. 30 when he bucketed a career-high 36 points.