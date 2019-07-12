James Harden Guarantees Russell Westbrook, Rockets Will Be 'A Lot of Fun'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Buckle up.

Less than 24 hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Oklahoma City Thunder had traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in order to reunite with James Harden, Harden has guaranteed that the duo will "be a lot of fun":

The Rockets gave up Chris Paul, two first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and two pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 to Oklahoma City in exchange for Westbrook. Wojnarowski added that Thunder general manager Sam Presti worked to ensure Westbrook's preferred trade destination came true.

Harden and Westbrook played together in Oklahoma City from 2009-12 after the former was drafted third overall; Westbrook was the fourth overall pick in 2008. That Thunder core, which included Kevin Durant, peaked by making the 2012 NBA Finals but lost to the Miami Heat in five games. Harden was traded to Houston that October.

While Harden didn't go so far as to guarantee any on-court result, Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of both in OKC, told Fox Sports 1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday that he has "no doubt ... it's going to work."

Harden and Westbrook have each blossomed in their time apart, with Westbrook winning the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player and Harden claiming the award in 2017-18. The goal now—aside from having fun—will be to combine their MVP powers to bring Houston a championship.