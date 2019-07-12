Tyson Chandler Agrees to 1-Year Rockets Contract After Russell Westbrook Trade

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Veteran center Tyson Chandler agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Rockets on Friday, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The deal comes one day after Houston reportedly acquired 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for nine-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Chandler is now on to the eighth organization in his 19th year in the NBA. He started last season with the rebuilding Phoenix Suns but joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in November after receiving a buyout. He accepted a reduced role in L.A., making just six starts in 48 appearances.

He averaged 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game while posting a defensive rating of 104.4 in purple and gold.

Chandler may no longer put up the numbers he did during his 2012-13 All-Star season (10.4 PPG and 10.7 RPG), but he is still more than capable of contributing to a contender.

The 7'1", 240-pound big man provides Houston with a defensive presence on an offensive-minded team. Chandler is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year and played a key role in the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 championship run.

With former NBA MVPs in Westbrook and James Harden leading the way, Houston is looking to fill out its roster with complementary role players. Adding Chandler provides the Rockets with additional frontcourt depth behind Clint Capela. Veteran center Nene previously declined his $3.8 million player option for 2019-20.