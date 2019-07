Trades to Save Every NBA Free-Agency Loser

2 of 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Deal: Kent Bazemore and a second-round pick for Marvin Williams

The Charlotte Hornets had a terrible offseason.

On top of losing Kemba Walker—the franchise leader in minutes, points and value over replacement player, among other things—they signed Terry Rozier to one of this summer's most surprisingly large deals (three years, $56.7 million).

But they may have just been par for the course, as Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer explained:

"The Hornets have a pattern of paying complementary players a lot of money for a long time. That Walker was the sixth-highest paid Hornet last season at $12 million speaks to what a bargain he was, but it also speaks to how other contracts (Nic Batum, Bismack Biyombo and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist) haven't worked out.

Adding Rozier on this contract feels like more of the same: Hoping that a good player (about nine points and three assists per game last season) can turn out really good player, because that is how he'll be paid."

Swapping Kemba for Rozier could take the Hornets from mediocre (39-43 last season) to the bottom two or three in the East. Walker was 10th among point guards in real plus-minus last season. Rozier was 42nd.

Charlotte is not going to be competitive next season. For that reason, it needs to look into moving any of the veterans who might return an asset or two. Even getting a second-round pick would be better than losing upcoming free agents for nothing.

Bonnell wrote:

"I believe the player most likely to be traded between now and training camp is [Marvin] Williams. That doesn't mean it's going to happen, but it's the logical move because of the three veterans on expiring contracts — Williams, Bismack Biyombo and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — Williams would be the most attractive to other teams. He has a reasonable salary at $14 million for a player who, when healthy, would be in any rotation in the NBA."

The Portland Trail Blazers could use Williams. This summer, the team lost two stretch 4s (Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu) and one stretch 5 (Meyers Leonard). And when Rodney Hood re-signed, Kent Bazemore (obtained via trade) may have become somewhat redundant.

Right now, Zach Collins (who should be a 5) will probably have to start at the 4. Sending Bazemore and a second-round pick (or two) for Williams would help the Blazers. And it would give Charlotte more than nothing for Williams (Bazemore's deal is also expiring).

The 6'9" Williams is bigger, more experienced and puts a stretch big back in the Blazers' lineup. Over his five seasons with the Hornets, he's hit 37.8 percent of his attempts from deep.

And a starting five of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Hood, Williams and Hassan Whiteside (then Jusuf Nurkic, when he's healthy) is more balanced than what Portland figures to start the season with.