Trades to Save Every NBA Free-Agency Loser

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The summer of 2019 has been the wildest offseason ride in NBA history.

In less than a month, we were treated to the following transactions (and this is just a taste of everything that went down):

Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mike Conley was traded to the Utah Jazz. They later added Bojan Bogdanovic .

. Zion Williamson was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant decided to team up on the Brooklyn Nets.

Al Horford signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Golden State Warriors landed D'Angelo Russell.

The Los Angeles Clippers somehow got both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Houston Rockets swapped Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

There's more to a lot of those deals. For example, Butler went to Miami in a sign-and-trade that, in part, sent Josh Richardson to the Sixers. Again, that list represents just a fraction of the players who switched teams this summer.

And yet, between now and February's trade deadline, we're likely to see more movement.

After losing both George and Westbrook, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a teardown. There's little reason to have CP3 there.

Some, including the New York Times' Marc Stein, have speculated that Russell may just be a rental for the Warriors. Golden State may entertain the possibility of flipping him this winter for someone who might fit better with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Then there's Andre Iguodala. Like CP3, he's a veteran who finds himself on a rebuilding team. Whether the Memphis Grizzlies buy him out or trade him, he'll likely finish the season elsewhere.

Teams that may have missed out on the summer splurge will still have opportunities to improve or bolster a rebuild, especially after Dec. 15, when players signed this summer will be eligible for trades.