Stein: Warriors Will Trade D'Angelo Russell; 'It's Just a Matter of When'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors may have landed D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal to offset the loss of Kevin Durant, but that doesn't mean the All-Star guard is long for the Bay Area.

Marc Stein of the New York Times told B/R's Dan Patrick that the Warriors acquired Russell with the idea of trading him in the future.

"D'Angelo Russell doesn't fit there whatsoever," Stein said. "They just wanted to make sure they did not see Kevin Durant, arguably the best player in the league when healthy, walk out the door for nothing. They got a 23-year-old All-Star, and they will trade him. It's just a matter of when."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.