Lakers Rumors: Andre Iguodala Plans to Get Buyout from Grizzlies, Sign with LA

Andre Iguodala's time in Memphis may be nonexistent.

Following the Golden State Warriors' decision to trade the three-time champion to the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith disclosed on his radio show Monday that Iguodala is planning to complete a buyout so he can join the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t NBC Sports' Drew Shiller):

"He has basically -- according to sources -- informed everybody he's going to work out a buyout and then go to the Lakers.

"So Andre Iguodala is planning on joining the Lakers from what we're being told. I don't know how true that is, whether or not it is going to definitively happen.

"But that is the plan at this particular moment in time."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted Iguodala is a former client of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. "Don't be surprised to see Lakers get involved," she tweeted.

