Lakers Rumors: Andre Iguodala Plans to Get Buyout from Grizzlies, Sign with LA

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 2, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, right, reacts after dunking during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Warriors won 113-105. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala's time in Memphis may be nonexistent.  

Following the Golden State Warriors' decision to trade the three-time champion to the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith disclosed on his radio show Monday that Iguodala is planning to complete a buyout so he can join the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t NBC Sports' Drew Shiller): 

"He has basically -- according to sources -- informed everybody he's going to work out a buyout and then go to the Lakers.

"So Andre Iguodala is planning on joining the Lakers from what we're being told. I don't know how true that is, whether or not it is going to definitively happen.

"But that is the plan at this particular moment in time."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted Iguodala is a former client of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. "Don't be surprised to see Lakers get involved," she tweeted. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

