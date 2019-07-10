Bulls News: Jim Boylen Reveals Starting 5 Including Kris Dunn Amid Trade Rumors

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls appeared to make Coby White their point guard of the future when they selected the North Carolina product with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, but head coach Jim Boylen isn’t ready to start him just yet.

Boylen appeared on NBA TV and said he had his "first five set" of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. (h/t Daniel Greenberg).

This comes after Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported on July 1 that the Bulls were looking to trade Dunn.

Dunn entered the league in 2016 when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 5 overall pick out of Providence, and he came to Chicago as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

He is yet to live up to the expectations that come with such a draft designation and averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point range.

While those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, he is still just 25 years old and theoretically has a number of seasons remaining in his prime.

Chicago didn't draft White that early for him to sit on the bench, though, and the former Tar Heel figures to work his way into the rotation as his rookie campaign continues. The team also agreed to a deal with Tomas Satoransky this offseason to provide point guard depth, so Dunn will be working in a crowded rotation.

White developing alongside Markkanen and Carter in the frontcourt and Porter and LaVine on the wing seems like the Bulls' quickest way to long-term contention, but Boylen clearly still trusts Dunn enough to give him the starting job to open the 2019-20 campaign if he isn't traded.