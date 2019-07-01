Woj: Tomas Satoransky, Bulls Agree to 3-Year Contract in Trade with Wizards

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Restricted free-agent guard Tomas Satoransky has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, who will complete a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, citing a source, later reported "the Bulls are sending a 2020 2nd round pick and the rights to swap a future 2nd round pick in the Satoransky deal."

Satoransky saw the most significant action of his three-year NBA career last season as the Wizards' fill-in starter at point guard after John Wall was lost for the season.

In 80 games, including 54 starts, Satoransky averaged 8.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The 27-year-old Satoransky was a second-round pick by the Wizards in 2012, but it wasn't until 2016 that the Czech Republic native made the leap from European basketball to the NBA.

He played somewhat sparingly as a rookie before appearing in 73 games and making 30 starts in 2017-18, and he averaged 7.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game that season and was highly efficient (52.3 percent from the field, 46.5 percent from three).

The Wizards entered this offseason with a big decision to make on Satoransky considering the fact that Wall could miss the entire 2019-20 season because of an Achilles injury.

Aside from Satoransky, the Wizards had few options to take over for Wall last season. Satoransky was more of a shooting guard or combo guard prior to last season, but with Wall on the shelf, he served almost entirely as the point guard and primary ball-handler.

That was a necessary move by Wizards head coach Scott Brooks since shooting guard Bradley Beal is at his best as an off-the-ball player who can knock down shots.

The Wiz likely plan on further addressing the point guard position in free agency.

Satoransky may still be best off as a combo guard who can fill multiple roles in the backcourt, but he increased his value by running the point last season.