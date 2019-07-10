Relief Pitcher Tyler Thornburg Released by Red Sox After Posting 7.71 ERA

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have released veteran relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg, the team announced Wednesday.

Thornburg has made 16 appearances this season, posting a 7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander also struggled in 2018, allowing 15 earned runs in 24 innings for a 5.63 ERA.

Thornburg hasn't pitched in the majors since a May 21 outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. He surrendered two earned runs and struck out three in an inning of work.

Two days later, the Red Sox placed him on the injured list with a right hip impingement.

The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Monday that Thornburg's minor league rehab assignment was over and that the team would either need to activate him or begin the process of letting him go. According to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, he declined a demotion to the minors, which forced the Red Sox's hand.

Thornburg never got on track in Boston. Acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in December 2016, he missed the entire 2017 season, undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in June of that year. He hasn't been the same pitcher he was in Milwaukee (2.87 ERA in five seasons) since returning to the mound last year.

Adding insult to injury for Boston, it traded Travis Shaw to acquire Thornburg, and Shaw excelled with the Brewers in 2017 and 2018.

Another team might be willing to take a chance on Thornburg, but any interested suitors will undoubtedly be concerned about the long-term effects of his shoulder problems.