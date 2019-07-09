Report: Russell Westbrook Wanted to Be Traded Before Paul George, Clippers Move

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 10, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 23: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Five Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be in full rebuilding mode after dealing All-Star forward Paul Georgewho requested a tradeto the Los Angeles Clippers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook "is welcoming" the idea of a trade elsewhere, and Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated added more context when he mentioned on The Jump on Tuesday that the eight-time All-Star was looking to head out before the George deal.

"I heard that [Westbrook] wanted out and that PG just beat him to the punch and neither one of them knew that the other one was thinking that way," Spears said (2:10 mark).

Westbrook has played his entire 11-year career in Oklahoma City, winning the NBA MVP award in 2016-17. The former UCLA Bruin has averaged a triple-double in each of his past three seasons.

    

