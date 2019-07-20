Kyle Korver, Bucks Agree to 1-Year Contract Following Lakers, 76ers Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Kyle Korver will return for a 17th NBA season after agreeing to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Korver's agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski his client will receive a one-year contract from the Bucks.

Korver averaged 8.6 points on 41.6 percent shooting in 70 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz last season. The 6'7" wing shot 39.7 percent from three-point range.

The 38-year-old Korver may have only averaged 19.1 minutes per game last season, but he was a strong weapon for the Jazz off the bench en route to their 50-32 regular season and playoff appearance. Of note, Utah went 36-18 when Korver was active.

After the season, the Jazz traded Korver to the Memphis Grizzlies, who in turn dealt the ex-Creighton star to the Phoenix Suns.

However, Phoenix waived Korver, leaving him free to sign elsewhere. He had been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers before ultimately agreeing with Milwaukee.

Korver joins a Bucks team looking to replace Malcolm Brogdon, who left in free agency for the Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon, who hit 42.6 percent of his three-pointers last season, made the leap last year after scoring 15.6 points for the 60-22 Bucks.

Milwaukee has added Wesley Matthews, who essentially traded places with Brogdon after finishing the season with the Pacers last year. Pat Connaughton also figures to see more playing time.

Still, a team can't have enough outside shooting help in a league where teams are taking (and making) more threes than ever before. Korver can help replace Brogdon's production along with others thanks to his three-point prowess.

The Bucks were two games away from winning the Eastern Conference after finishing with the league's best record last season. They may well finish with the East's No. 1 seed next year in part because of shrewd offseason moves like adding Korver, who provides an excellent veteran presence and bench scoring.

In sum, Korver should be a great fit for Milwaukee as the guard looks to win his first-ever NBA title with a franchise seeking its first championship since 1970-71.