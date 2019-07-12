Ranking Every NBA Team's Offseason Following Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul Trade

5 of 6

10. Indiana Pacers

Though it might have been risky for the Bucks to pay Brogdon $85 million, the fit with Indiana makes that contract easier to justify. Once Victor Oladipo returns, he and Brogdon will make up a defensively deadly backcourt in which either player can score or facilitate.

Jeremy Lamb for three years and $31.5 million was one of the better budget signings of the summer, and Indy also bolstered its offense (a weak point all last season) by taking T.J. Warren into cap space. Losing Bojan Bogdanovic hurts, but credit the Pacers for not overspending to keep a 30-year-old who may have peaked last season.

Indiana made three key acquisitions, and each felt like a smart play. Combined with the savvy reserve they showed in letting someone else pay big money for Bogdanovic, the Pacers improved their roster and didn't overextend themselves financially.

9. Denver Nuggets

The wisdom of extending Jamal Murray on a max deal a year ahead of restricted free agency is debatable, but you can't be too critical of an organization locking down a player it views as a cornerstone. Murray doesn't have to wonder what his team thinks of him, and a willingness to pay promising players isn't the worst thing to broadcast to the rest of the league.

Jerami Grant is the real reason Denver ranks this highly in a mostly uneventful summer. The Nuggets dealt a 2020 first-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the springy, defensively versatile forward, adding badly needed frontcourt athleticism and physicality in the process.

Grant also shot 39.2 percent on a respectable 3.7 three-point attempts per game last year. That level of shooting, if sustainable, is useful in any frontcourt player. In one that can credibly guard five positions and finish above the rim, it's doubly valuable. Get ready for Nikola Jokic to dime Grant up for at least two highlight finishes every night.

Finally, the Nugs took a flier on Bol Bol, the draft's biggest victim of last-minute slippage. At No. 44 (via Miami), Denver added a guy many projected as a lottery-level talent. There's no such thing as too much risk that late in the draft.

8. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis didn't hit any homers this summer, but few teams ripped more doubles off the wall.

The draft yielded Ja Morant, the no-brainer at No. 2, and Brandon Clarke, an alarmingly bouncy forward out of Gonzaga who profiles as a dominant and versatile defender alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies figure to have plenty more cracks at young gems in the draft as a result of their other moves.

Memphis hoarded picks, using cap space and slick opportunism to grab a lightly protected first-rounder (plus Andre Iguodala, who could net them another asset via trade) from the Warriors, two seconds in the Delon Wright sign-and-trade and two more seconds from the Suns for taking a flier on Josh Jackson.

Don't forget the haul of the Mike Conley trade, either. Memphis copped a 2020 first-rounder in that one, along with a handful of players headlined by Jae Crowder, who, like Iguodala, could net another pick in a trade to a contender.

Maybe the Grizz overpaid in their three-year, $45 million deal with Jonas Valanciunas, but they did well in effectively choosing Tyus Jones over Wright. Jones is four years younger, which makes more sense for Memphis' timeline.

7. Philadelphia 76ers

Josh Richardson replaces some of JJ Redick's shooting and some of Jimmy Butler's perimeter defense, though he won't be nearly the late-game creator Butler was. If the Sixers struggle on offense next year, it'll be because they lack a classic go-to option. Still, with Richardson making only $10.1 million next year (Butler's at $32.7 million, and Redick will get $13 million from the New Orleans Pelicans), the value play is undeniable.

Also, might I suggest dumping the ball into Joel Embiid when a bucket is necessary? As a fallback option to replace Butler's crunch-time offense, you could do worse than counting on Embiid to score or get fouled down low—especially if he gets in shape and improves his passing out of double teams.

Back to the transactions, though. Philly also took the closest thing to an Embiid-stopper out of the equation by adding him to the roster. Al Horford gives the Sixers excellent defense, facilitation, leadership and the certainty of having a star-level big man on the floor at all times if the Sixers stagger him with Embiid.

Together, he and Embiid will compose the top defensive frontcourt tandem in the league.

Tobias Harris isn't worth $180 million over five years, but considering age, fit and personality, it made sense to max him out over Butler—even if Butler may not have been interested in staying anyway.

The Sixers might feature the league's best defense next year, and it's been a long time since any first unit has looked this physically imposing.

We've gone on for too long already, but don't forget sleeper rookie Matisse Thybulle or the solid signings of Kyle O'Quinn, James Ennis III and Mike Scott.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Talk about making the best of a bad situation.

OKC had to have been blindsided by Paul George's trade request, but knowing that PG's presence on the Los Angeles Clippers was a prerequisite to them getting Kawhi Leonard, it squeezed every last drop of value from L.A. in the bargain.

The Thunder's haul for George may be the most impressive in recent history, and it's certainly the best package a team has ever gotten for a player who asked to be moved: four unprotected first-rounders (three from the Clippers and one via Miami), one protected first (via Miami), swap rights on two more first-rounders in 2023 and 2025 and Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Under normal circumstances, Oklahoma City would have done well to get Gallinari's expiring deal and SGA for George, with maybe one first-rounder attached. Leverage is a glorious thing.

The Thunder also got two more firsts and a pair of swap rights in 2021 and 2025 from the Rockets in the Westbrook-for-Paul exchange, an absolute steal. Throw in one more first in the Grant deal with Denver, and that's a grand total of eight incoming first-rounders between now and 2026, plus four sets of swap rights.

Oklahoma City was locked into perennial first-round-exit status with its previous core. This offseason means a short-term step back is inevitable, but few teams are better positioned to build for the future.