Video: D'Angelo Russell Talks Future with Warriors, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors confirmed Sunday they acquired D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets. However, Russell knows he may not see out his four-year, $117.3 million deal with the team.

Speaking with reporters, the 2019 All-Star said he's aware Golden State could ship him out of the Bay Area at a moment's notice, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

With Klay Thompson likely to miss the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, Russell and Stephen Curry will be the Warriors' primary backcourt partnership. Russell also envisions a dynamic backcourt trio when Thompson returns to the court:

Perhaps Russell will be a better fit than anybody expects and work as a long-term piece for the Warriors. It's good, though, that the 23-year-old isn't operating under the belief he's guaranteed to be in Golden State.

The assumption is that general manager Bob Myers capitalized on an opportunity to add a max-level free agent this summer in the wake of Kevin Durant's departure and will figure out the rest later. The Brooklyn Nets confirmed Durant's signing Sunday.

Russell will also help to stabilize the Warriors' playoff chances for 2019-20 with Thompson unavailable.

Myers and head coach Steve Kerr can use the season to see how Russell operates next to Curry. This time next summer, they can reevaluate the situation and determine whether they want to use Russell as a trade asset to address a different area of the roster.