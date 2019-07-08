Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Breaks Home Run Derby Single-Round Record with 29

Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Breaks Home Run Derby Single-Round Record with 29July 9, 2019
By hitting 21 home runs, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson set a first-round record to open the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby. His mark lasted all of two batters.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. eliminated Matt Chapman after going yard 29 times at Progressive Field in Cleveland, which was the most ever in a single round.
MLB @MLB
Watch all of Vlad Jr.'s first round hacks right here. Catch the entire @Tmobile #HRDerby on @espn. #MLBTwitterHitter https://t.co/zcY4OsVzvp
Guerrero narrowly edged out Josh Hamilton, who had 28 home runs in the first round of the old Derby format in 2008.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with 29 HR in the 1st Round of the Home Run Derby tonight, breaking Josh Hamilton's 2008 record for most HR in a single round in derby history (28). https://t.co/RnZIjeal8u
The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman displayed prodigious power in the minors, slugging .636 and hitting 20 homers across four levels in 2018. That hasn't fully translated to MLB just yet as he entered the All-Star break with eight long balls through his first 61 games.
But the Home Run Derby provided a taste of what's to come as he grows more comfortable against major league pitching over the next few years.