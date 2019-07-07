Lakers News: LeBron James Officially Gives Anthony Davis No. 23 Jersey

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

LeBron James is No. 23 no more.

The King officially welcomed Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday by giving the six-time All-Star his usual number in an Instagram post:

Davis has worn No. 23 since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. While James is associated with the number from his time on the Cleveland Cavaliers, this won't be the first time he dons a different digit. He wore No. 6 for four seasons on the Miami Heat because the team retired No. 23 in honor of Michael Jordan.

James led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances in No. 6, something the Lakers would gladly accept after missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2018-19.

The proverbial passing of the No. 23 baton comes after the Lakers announced the trade to acquire Davis officially went through Saturday. They sent the New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the rights to De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and cash for Davis.

They also had to give the Washington Wizards Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner and a future second-round draft pick, while Washington gave the Pelicans cash considerations.

It won't just be the James and Davis show in Los Angeles even after moving so many pieces, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported they agreed to deals with DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.

The group, which also includes last season's holdover in Kyle Kuzma, will have plenty of challenges in the Western Conference but figures to improve on last season's 37-45 mark.