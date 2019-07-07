Francisco Cervelli Won't Catch Again After Concussion: 'I Can't Live Like This'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

After suffering the sixth official concussion of his career, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli announced Sunday he will no longer play the position.

"That's enough," Cervelli said, according to Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghSports.com. "This time is different. I can't live like this."

The 33-year-old has been out since May 25 with his latest concussion.

Immediately after his injury, he reportedly told the front office that he wanted to remain behind the plate.

"We care about this man. We care about this person and want him to have a great post-playing career," general manager Neal Huntington said in May. "You have to respect the player's wishes. Francisco has been adamant that he wants to continue to catch. I think he would be quite unhappy if we told him he was never going to catch for us again."

It appears the player's mindset has changed, although he confirmed the team didn't order the switch.

Cervelli has been in the majors since 2008, but he has played more than 100 games only three times in his career.

Aside from injuries, he hasn't spent much time at any other position with 613 of his 623 career starts in the field at catcher. He's made 10 starts at first base, including four in 2018. He also played eight total innings at second and third base earlier in his career.

Last week, Cervelli was fielding ground balls as part of his rehab but not catching, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. However, it's unknown what other position he would play if he is moved this year.

"I'm ready to do anything," he said. "Wherever I am in the field, I'm still catching the ball, right?"

With Josh Bell earning an All-Star selection at first base, it's unlikely the team moves him to make way for Cervelli.