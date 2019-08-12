"It hurts every day," Arrieta added of the bone spur. "I just wasn't able to get through my share of the outing and preserve the lead."

The bone spur was first reported on Sunday, July 7, when Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said the team was monitoring the injury and determining whether surgery would be necessary. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Phillies had reportedly "been operating under the assumption that Arrieta could wait for surgery until after the season."