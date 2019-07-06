Reds' Sonny Gray to Replace Nationals' Max Scherzer at 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Another replacement has been named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray joins the National League All-Star roster in place of Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, the league announced Saturday night.

Scherzer started earlier Saturday in a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. The three-time Cy Young Award winner tossed 7.0 innings and struck out 11, allowing just four hits and one walk. This would have been Scherzer's seventh All-Star game.

Instead, Gray is headed to his second Midsummer Classic.

Through 17 starts, Gray holds a 5-5 record and 3.59 ERA. The 29-year-old's most recent start was on Wednesday, and he matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts through eight innings pitched in a 3-0 win.

The addition of Gray brings the Reds' total All-Stars to two; starting pitcher Luis Castillo was voted a reserve when the original announcement was made June 30.

There have been several replacements announced since that date.

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday night at Cleveland's Progressive Field.