Reds' Sonny Gray to Replace Nationals' Max Scherzer at 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 7, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 03: Sonny Gray #54 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after getting the final out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on July 3, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reds won 3-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Another replacement has been named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray joins the National League All-Star roster in place of Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, the league announced Saturday night. 

Scherzer started earlier Saturday in a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. The three-time Cy Young Award winner tossed 7.0 innings and struck out 11, allowing just four hits and one walk. This would have been Scherzer's seventh All-Star game.

Instead, Gray is headed to his second Midsummer Classic.   

Through 17 starts, Gray holds a 5-5 record and 3.59 ERA. The 29-year-old's most recent start was on Wednesday, and he matched a career-high with 12 strikeouts through eight innings pitched in a 3-0 win.

The addition of Gray brings the Reds' total All-Stars to two; starting pitcher Luis Castillo was voted a reserve when the original announcement was made June 30.

There have been several replacements announced since that date. 

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday night at Cleveland's Progressive Field.

Related

    Report: Mets GM Threw Chair During Heated Meeting with Coaches

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Mets GM Threw Chair During Heated Meeting with Coaches

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Stroman Out, Tanaka In for ASG

    Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka replaces injured Marcus Stroman for AL All-Star team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stroman Out, Tanaka In for ASG

    Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka replaces injured Marcus Stroman for AL All-Star team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tanaka Was Making All-Star Break Plans 🤣

    Yankees starter was definitely surprised by his selection

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tanaka Was Making All-Star Break Plans 🤣

    Yankees starter was definitely surprised by his selection

    nj.com
    via nj.com

    Carlos Carrasco Diagnosed with Leukemia

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Carlos Carrasco Diagnosed with Leukemia

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report