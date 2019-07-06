MLB Rumors: All-Star Anthony Rendon, Nationals Discussing Contract Extension

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Looking to get a head start on negotiations before the offseason, the Washington Nationals and Anthony Rendon have begun talking about a contract extension.

Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, Rendon's agent, Scott Boras, and Nationals owner Ted Lerner met during Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals to discuss a new deal for the All-Star third baseman.

The Nationals appear intent on securing Rendon before he is eligible to become a free agent after this season. General manager Mike Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan in May they were "aggressively" pursuing an extension with the 29-year-old.

Around the same time, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reported Boras had said the Nationals "missed the boat on getting a deal done" with Rendon.

Paulsen added Washington would be hesitant to give Rendon a deal in the same range as the eight-year, $260 million pact Nolan Arenado got from the Colorado Rockies in February.

Rendon has already announced he will skip the 2019 All-Star Game to rest his hamstring and quad injuries. He's been able to play through them leading up to the Midsummer Classic, going 1-for-3 with one RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.

When Rendon is healthy, he's one of the most productive hitters in the big leagues. The Texas native is hitting .304/.389/.615 with 20 homers and 60 RBI in 73 games this season. He's missed at least 15 games in each of the past two seasons and sat out 82 games in 2015 with knee and oblique injuries.