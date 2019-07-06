Watch Angels' Andrew Heaney Throw 1st-Pitch Curveball to Honor Tyler Skaggs

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to find ways to honor Tyler Skaggs.

The 27-year-old pitcher was found dead Monday in his Texas hotel room ahead of the Angels' game against the Texas Rangers. Saturday, Skaggs' close friend and teammate Andrew Heaney took the mound for the first time since the tragedy and tossed a curveball as his first pitch—Skaggs' signature pitch:

L.A. returned to action Tuesday and defeated the Rangers 9-4. Before the game, Heaney and Cam Bedrosian held Skagg's jersey during the moment of silence in his honor.

Afterward, several Angels addressed the media about the loss of Skaggs. Among them was Heaney, who got choked up and called Skaggs his best friend.

"There's probably about 100 other people out there that would say he was their best friend, too, because he treated everybody like that," Heaney said through tears.

The Angels will continue to keep Skaggs with them throughout the season by wearing a "Skaggs 45" patch on their jerseys.