Russell Westbrook Rumors: Star Was Interested in Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Trade

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

If Russell Westbrook had been part of a deal that ended with him playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, the former NBA MVP wouldn't have objected to such a scenario.

Per Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, Westbrook "was believed to have interest" in playing with Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Arthur noted Westbrook was never discussed in talks between the Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder ended up agreeing on a trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, serving as the impetus for Leonard agreeing to sign with the Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.