Russell Westbrook Rumors: Star Was Interested in Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook before an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

If Russell Westbrook had been part of a deal that ended with him playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, the former NBA MVP wouldn't have objected to such a scenario. 

Per Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, Westbrook "was believed to have interest" in playing with Leonard and the Toronto Raptors

Arthur noted Westbrook was never discussed in talks between the Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder ended up agreeing on a trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, serving as the impetus for Leonard agreeing to sign with the Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How LBJ Got Beat at His Own Game

    'LeBron got totally outmaneuvered,' a Western Conference executive told B/R.

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Met Paul George While Meeting Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Met Paul George While Meeting Lakers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Could Trade for Westbrook If the Thunder Rebuild?

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Who Could Trade for Westbrook If the Thunder Rebuild?

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Zion Done for Summer League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Done for Summer League

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report