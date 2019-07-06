DeMarre Carroll, Spurs Reportedly Agree to Revised 3-Year, $21M Contract

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 6, 2019

Brooklyn Nets' DeMarre Carroll, left, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler, right, during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. Nets won 111-102. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs and DeMarre Carroll's agent, Mark Bartelstein, have reworked the free-agent forward's contract to three years and $21 million, Bartelstein disclosed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

Prior to the renegotiation, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Carroll had agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Spurs when free agency began June 30.

Carroll spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets

There, the 32-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 140 total games (81 starts). In 2017-18, Carroll started all 73 games he appeared in and averaged a career-high 13.5 points.

After his original agreement with San Antonio was announced, Carroll addressed joining his eighth team since being drafted as a 27th overall pick in 2009.

"BROOKLLLLYNNN," Carroll wrote on Twitter. "Where do I start... You all have been great to me! We went from an irrelevant ball team to being a Free Agent Fantasy... Sean Marks, Kenny Atkinson, and the entire Nets Organization and fans THANK YOU.. Now, I move on to the SPURS family..San Antonio Let's Work."

Carroll will join 32-year-old Rudy Gay as veteran wings on the roster. Charania reported Gay agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to re-sign with the Spurs at the start of free agency. 

