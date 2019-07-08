2019 MLB All-Star Game Roster: Projecting Starting Lineups for Midsummer Classic

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

We've known the starters for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game for a few weeks, but we don't yet know how the managers will deploy each of their nine players for Tuesday's contest.

Managers Alex Cora (American League) and Dave Roberts (National League) can't go wrong with any lineup. Will anyone quibble with George Springer, Mike Trout and Alex Bregman hitting in the first inning? Who could deny Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger in the top three spots for the NL?

Looking over the starting nine for both sides, here is how each league should start the July 9 contest from Progressive Field in Cleveland.

American League

1. George Springer RF, Houston Astros

2. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels

3. Carlos Santana, 1B, Cleveland Indians

4. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

5. Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees

6. Michael Brantley, LF, Houston Astros

7. J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox

8. Jorge Polanco, SS, Minnesota Twins

9. DJ LeMahieu, 2B, New York Yankees

SP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

The only potentially controversial choice from this group is having Carlos Santana hitting in the No. 3 spot. There are practical reasons for that decision, if it's how Cora chooses to go that way.

First, and most obvious, Santana is the only Indians player in the starting lineup. The All-Star Game is in his home ballpark, so putting him in a position to get at least two at-bats before being replaced and give the crowd a little extra excitement seems like a good idea.

Santana has also been fantastic for Cleveland in 2019. The 33-year-old, who is making his first All-Star appearance, is slugging a career-high .548 and Trout (.453) is the only AL hitter with a higher on-base percentage than Santana's .418 mark.

The most interesting debate for Cora will be at starting pitcher. Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton leads the AL with a 2.36 ERA and ranks second with 3.2 FanGraphs wins above replacement.

Unfortunately, Morton won't be available because he pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees.

Chicago White Sox breakout star Lucas Giolito and Houston Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole are both available after making their final starts of the first half on Saturday. Cole leads the AL with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings and 170 total strikeouts.

Giolito ranks seventh in the AL with a 3.15 ERA and 3.1 FanGraphs wins above replacement.

Both players have strong cases to be made as the starter for the game, but Cole should get the call because his ability to miss bats has made him slightly more valuable than Giolito to this point in the season.

National League

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, Atlanta Braves

2. Christian Yelich, LF, Milwaukee Brewers

3. Cody Bellinger, RF, Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

5. Javier Baez, SS, Chicago Cubs

6. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

7. Pete Alonso, DH, New York Mets

8. Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks

9. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

The NL lineup is more open for discussion because there is no set starter at designated hitter. Roberts will have the choice to pick anyone on the roster for the position.

Looking over the available options, the most obvious choices are the reserves at first base. Freddie Freeman is locked in as the starter at that position. Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets made the initial roster as reserves.

Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers was added as a replacement for Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals.

Even though Roberts could give the nod to his own guy, Muncy is more valuable off the bench because of his ability to play three infield positions.

That leaves Bell and Alonso to choose from. Bell leads MLB in extra-base hits, RBI and ranks third in slugging percentage.

Alonso is close to a lock for NL Rookie of the Year as one of the few bright spots for the Mets. The 24-year-old had the second-most homers ever by a first-year player before the All-Star break—Mark McGwire had 33 in 1987.

Roberts should give Alonso the nod by virtue of his star power. As much of a mess as the first half has been for the Mets, Alonso has become an instant superstar in the biggest media market in the country.

MLB needs to spotlight its best players in the All-Star Game, especially if they happen to play half of their regular-season games in New York.

The NL starting pitcher seemed like a two-horse race between Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.

Scherzer leads MLB in strikeouts, ranks third in ERA and tops the NL in innings pitched. Unfortunately, he also took a lot of the drama out of the decision by announcing on Sunday he wouldn't pitch in the All-Star Game to let a stiff back heal.

Ryu likely had the upper hand anyway thanks to being managed by Roberts. He also leads MLB with a 1.73 ERA. 9.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and leads the NL with a 0.91 WHIP.

It also makes sense to have Ryu take the mound first since his last start came on July 4, putting him on regular rest for Tuesday's contest.